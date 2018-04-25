MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 04/25/18 -- Bombardier has announced the names of thirteen airlines that are the recipients of the company's 2017 Airline Reliability Awards. The company also announced one recipient of the 2017 In-Service Supplier Top Achievement Recognition (STAR) Award.

Bombardier's Airline Reliability Performance Awards recognize operators of Bombardier CRJ Series regional jets and Q Series turboprops who achieve the highest rates of dispatch reliability. To be considered for an In-Service STAR Award, a supplier must have scored at least 90 per cent in areas deemed most important by Bombardier's customers such as product performance, airline support and customer focus.

The Awards were presented during a Gala Ceremony held on the first day of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's 2018 All Operators Conference and Tradeshow being held this week in Orlando, Florida.

"Bombardier Commercial Aircraft continues to focus on delivering global service solutions to keep our customers flying competitively," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program. "Our airline and supplier awards showcase the close collaboration between Bombardier, our operators and our suppliers, and I congratulate the award recipients for their outstanding efforts in servicing the flying public in 2017."

Hosted by Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's Customer Services teams, the biennial All Operators Conference and Tradeshow is an interactive and informative event designed to promote collaboration amongst CRJ, Q Series and C Series aircraft customers, suppliers and partners. The event highlights key operational achievements and creates a unique opportunity for all participants to network with airlines, industry experts and program suppliers. The tradeshow provides suppliers the opportunity to showcase their product and services offerings while establishing or building relationships with new and existing customers.

The winners of the 2017 Airline Reliability Awards and In-Service STAR Awards are listed in Appendix A.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, CRJ Series and Q Series are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Appendix A Winners of the 2017 Airline Reliability Awards Q100/200/300 Aircraft Program Oceania: Maldivian Europe: Wideroes Flyveselskap North America: PAL Airlines Q400 Aircraft Program Oceania: Nok Air Europe: Olympic Air Asia Pacific: ANA Wings Africa & Middle East: Ethiopian Airlines North America: WestJet CRJ100/200 Aircraft Programs Europe: Air Nostrum North America: Jazz Aviation CRJ700/CRJ900/CRJ1000 Aircraft Programs Oceania: Garuda Indonesia Europe: Regional Jet Asia Pacific: China Express North America: Jazz Aviation Winner of the 2017 In-Service STAR Award Rockwell Collins

