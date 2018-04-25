Don Forman and The Fox5 Surprise Squad Wows America With Philanthropic Acts

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / Many remember the Las Vegas shooting as an event in history when the whole nation was fear-struck. I remember it as the day we lost 58 innocent Americans. Though the October 1st, 2017 massacre was marked by confusion and more questions than answers, there was a brighter side of the sad historic date. Many were marveled by the Fox5 Surprise Squad, a philanthropy organization, and its lead donor, Don Forman, a Nissan dealer. Since close to 500 citizens were wounded and needed urgent medical help, Don Forman and his team offered free hospital rides to willing blood donors. The move was welcomed by the American community as thousands of philanthropist came aboard to help save lives.

Other Philanthropy Stories by the Fox5 Surprise Squad

Don Forman Nissan philanthropist from Las Vegas joined the Fox5 Surprise Team in 2014, and since then, they have visited thousands of homes and changed several lives. There are a lot of success stories by the team other than the Las Vegas massacre involvement. Here are some of the recent contributions:

Early in March 2018, the Fox5 Surprise Squad paid a visit to a Las Vegas family that was challenged by a serious medical condition. The team donated cash to the ailing family.

Late February 2015, a group of hardworking students from Gibson Middle School Las Vegas earned a surprise trip courtesy of Don Forman and the Surprise Team.

During Valentine, the Surprise Squad visited an ailing husband in Las Vegas to help him give his wife a special Valentine treat. The couple was enthralled by the surprise visit.

Early in February 2018, the Surprise Squad paid a visit to a widow in Las Vegas who had lost her husband. The visit was in honor of the departed husband, and it made the widow really happy.

How Fox5 Surprise Team Works

Sponsored by auto dealer, United Nissan, in cooperation with America First Credit Union, Fox5 Surprise Squad was launched in 2013 in Las Vegas. The aim of the team is to enhance some luck and happiness in the lives of lucky selected Fox5 viewers. Their core principle is "surprise", so no one actually knows who or where the team will visit. I and my fellow Fox5 diehards are always on the lookout for clues to follow up the surprise stories. My favorite hint, however, is the Fox5 Surprise Vehicle. If I see the car in town, I always run to say hello and ask about their next stop. Don Forman the Nissan philanthropist from Las Vegas have done (and are still doing) is really wonderful to America. I am always eager to learn about the visits they make, especially when the stories are told by the beneficiaries.

