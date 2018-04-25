(WebFG News) - London stocks fell further into the red on Wednesday, taking their cue from a sell-off on Wall Street amid rising government bond yields in the States, despite higher takeover offers boosting Sky and Shire. Nevertheless, while the FTSE 100 was down 0.62% to 7,379.32, it did manage to finish off its lows of the session. In parallel, the pound was again lower, trading off by 0.3% against the dollar at 1.3936 but was 0.17% higher versus the euro to 1.1446. Ten-year Gilts on the other ...

