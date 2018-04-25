(WebFG News) - Commercial crude oil inventories in the US rose unexpectedly over the latest week, helped by rising imports and domestic production. For the week ending on 20 April, the Energy Information Administration, the Department of Energy's statistical arm, reported a 2.2m barrel build (consensus: -2.0m) in the country's stockpiles to reach 429.7m barrels. Gasoline inventories also built, by 0.8m barrels, although those of distillates were run down by 2.6m barrels. In parallel, imports ran ...

