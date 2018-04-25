

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's auction of $32 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $35 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, attracting average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.837 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



The Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 2.612 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.47.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $29 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



