

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of President Donald Trump's highly anticipated meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the results of a Politico/Morning Consult poll showed voters are mixed in their level of confidence in the president's ability to handle threats posed by the reclusive communist nation.



Twenty-eight percent of voters said they have 'a lot' of confidence in Trump to handle threats posed by North Korea, while another 19 percent said they have 'some' confidence.



However, the poll found that 34 percent of voters have 'no confidence at all' in Trump to handle threats posed by North Korea. Fifteen percent said they have 'not much' confidence in the president.



Perhaps not surprisingly, Republican voters are far more likely to say they have confidence in Trump than Democratic voters.



Eighty-six percent of GOP voters said they have 'a lot' or 'some' confidence in Trump to handle threats posed by North Korea, while 78 percent of Democratic voters said they have 'no' or 'not much' confidence.



While the president has spoken optimistically about his planned meeting with Kim, the poll also found that a plurality of voters think U.S. relations with North Korea have gotten worse under Trump.



Forty-six percent of voters said U.S. relations with North Korea have gotten worse since Trump took office, 18 percent said relations have gotten better and 17 percent said relations have stayed about the same.



In remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Trump predicted his meeting with Kim would take place 'very soon' and noted the North Koreans have said they would like to hold the summit as 'soon as possible.'



'We think that's a great thing for the world. That's a great thing for North Korea and South Korea and Japan and France and everybody,' Trump said.



'We're having very good discussions,' he added. 'Kim Jong Un, he really has been very open and I think very honorable from everything we're seeing.'



The poll also showed 59 percent of voters see North Korea as an enemy of the U.S., while 22 percent see the communist country as 'unfriendly.'



The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,993 registered voters was conducted April 19th through 23rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.



