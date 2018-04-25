

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell has recalled 82,500 hard hats due to risk of head injury.



The recall involves Honeywell's type 1 Fibre-Metal E2 and North Peak A79 hard hats. They were sold in a variety of different colors. The Fibre-Metal E2 hard hats have a manufacture date of April 2016, May 2016, December 2017 or January 2018.



According to the company, the hard hats can fail to protect users from impact, posing a risk of head injury. However, no injuries have been reported yet.



The hats were sold at industrial protective equipment distributors nationwide in their stores and through their e-commerce portals and online at www.Amazon.com and other websites from April 2016 through January 2018 for between $7 and $21.



