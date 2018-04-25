Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Eric R. Werner has been named the Associate Regional Director for Enforcement in the SEC's Fort Worth Regional Office. He succeeds Jessica B. Magee, who left the agency in February.

Mr. Werner joined the SEC in 1995 as an Investigative Staff Attorney in the Enforcement Division in Washington, D.C., where he later served in the division's Office of Chief Counsel. Upon joining the Fort Worth Regional Office, Mr. Werner was promoted to Branch Chief in 2004 and to Assistant Regional Director in 2010.

During his tenure at the SEC, Mr. Werner has investigated or supervised more than 100 enforcement actions, including more than a dozen emergency actions, in cases ranging from offering and affinity frauds to misconduct by investment advisers to market manipulation. Recent examples include the SEC's actions in an $80 million oil and gas fraud allegedly orchestrated by a Dallas man who calls himself the "Frack Master," and another halting an allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering that targeted retail investors to fund what it claimed to be the world's first "decentralized bank."

"Eric is an experienced and accomplished leader and we look forward to working more closely with him," said Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division.

Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, added, "Eric's expertise is widely respected across the Commission, and he will be an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team."

Shamoil T. Shipchandler, Director of the Fort Worth Regional Office, said, "Eric's experience in both headquarters and in Fort Worth has given him tremendous insight into virtually every kind of securities violation across the enforcement program. We are excited to have him lead and guide our talented enforcement staff."

Mr. Werner said, "I am honored to have been selected as Associate Director. I look forward to working with the exceptional Fort Worth enforcement staff as we continue our efforts to protect investors and prosecute individuals determined to violate the securities laws."

Mr. Werner has spent his career with the SEC, including as an intern before joining the staff full-time. He has a law degree from Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Occidental College.

