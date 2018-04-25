

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi, Volkswagen's luxury car maker, is reportedly recalling about 1.16 million vehicles across the world to fix a faulty electric coolant pump, which can overheat or short-circuit.



The recall covers an array of models, including the A5 Cabriolet and A6. The recall covers some 2013-2017 Audi A5 Cabriolet, A5 sedan, and Q5 vehicles; 2012-2015 A6s; and 2013-2016 A4 sedan and A4 Allroad vehicles with 2.0-liter Turbo FSI engines.



Audi says these vehicles, equipped with 2.0l Turbo FSI engines, have an electric coolant pump that can either become blocked with debris from the cooling system causing it to overheat or can short-circuit from moisture within the pump.



Audi will notify owners, and dealers will replace the pumps, free of charge, however, parts are not currently available, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX