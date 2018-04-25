The "Europe Hospital Supplies Market Segmented by Product Type and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European hospital supplies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The European market has seen tremendous growth in the hospital supplies market and it holds the third largest place in the global market with a share of 22%. Germany has a long history of manufacturing the high-quality medical equipment which covers approximately 30% of the European market. The strong healthcare system, in terms of the infrastructure, hospital beds, hospital supplies, and equipment, etc., helped the German market to account for the highest market share. There is a well-established infrastructure of the hospitals in the European countries which helps in the growth of the European hospital supplies market.

The European market report has been segmented into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. Geographically Europe holds the position of the third largest market share, and Germany is the largest market share holder for the hospital supplies in the region, followed by UK and France.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Aging Population

Increasing Spending on Healthcare in Europe

Increasing Occurrences of Communal Diseases

Growing Awareness About HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections)

Restraints

Emergence of Home Care Services

Drop In Private Health Insurance

Stringent Regulatory Bodies

Key Developments in the Market

January 2017: B. Braun Melsungen AG acquired the company Prolabor GmbH. The company prolabor GmbH supplies the outpatient market in a large area of Osnabruck with products and services in the areas of patient and doctor.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Baxter International

Becton Dickinson Company

Cardinal Health Inc.

Johnson Johnson

3M Health Care

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Stryker Corporation

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6zl7b/european_hospital?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006442/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hospital Management