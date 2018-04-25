

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Wednesday as the dollar continued to strengthen versus major rivals.



June gold was down $9.70 at $1323 an ounce, hitting a monthly low.



The dollar has firmed on speculation the euro zone economy remains in the doldrums.



The recent fall in Eurozone industrial production suggests that the sector is likely to weigh heavily on GDP growth in the first quarter, Jessica Hinds, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Industrial production dropped 0.8 percent month-on-month in February, data from Eurostat showed on April 12. The annual growth rate fell from 3.7 percent in January to 2.9 percent in February.



