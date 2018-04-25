

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French President Emmanuel Macron's close personal relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump was on full display at the White House earlier this week, although Macron's speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday showed the two leaders are not on the same page on every issue.



Macron notably spit with Trump on the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. president has repeatedly threatened to walk away from.



Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Macron on Tuesday, Trump went so far as to call the international agreement 'insane' and 'ridiculous.'



Macron agreed with Trump that Iran should never possess nuclear weapons but stated France would stay in the agreement.



'We should not abandon it if we don't have something more substantial instead. That is my position,' Macron said. 'Your President and your country ... will have to take its own responsibilities regarding this issue.'



The French president noted in a post on Twitter that he has decided to work with Trump on a new comprehensive deal.



Macron also appeared to disagree with Trump on the issue of climate change, stressing the importance of taking care of the environment.



While Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement last June, Macron predicted that the U.S. would come back.



'I am sure one day, the U.S. will come back and join the Paris agreement.' Macron said. 'Let us face it: There is no planet B.'



'We must find a smoother transition to a lower carbon economy,' he added. 'Because what is the meaning of our life, really, if we work and live destroying the planet while sacrificing the future of our children?'



Despite the disagreements on some issues, Macron began his remarks by highlighting the strong relationship between the U.S. and France.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX