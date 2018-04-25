

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The New York Stocks Exchange on mid-day Wednesday suspended the trading in shares of five symbols, including e-commerce giant Amazon and Google's parent Alphabet, for rest of the day.



The trading was suspended due to a technical glitch, which NYSE referred to as 'a 'price scale' code of 5 issue.'



'Due to the previously announced price scale code issue affecting BCCG execution reports, trading in the following Tape C symbols will be suspended for the balance of the trading day. Any open orders in these securities will be canceled.' NYSE said in a statement.



The symbols that have been suspended include Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN; Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG and GOOGL; Booking Holdings Inc.'s BKNG; and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.'s ZNWAA.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX