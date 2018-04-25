The "Europe Polymer Emulsions Market Segmented by Product Type, Application, and End User Industry- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polymer emulsion market in the European region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The market is driven by many factors, such as stringent government regulations regarding emissions and the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries.
Emulsion polymerization produces polymers with high molecular weight and very less viscosity which reduces VOCs emission. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) are the major problem of environmental concerns, therefore governments are enacting stringent policies to either curtail or completely ban them which is driving the market. In European countries, the decorative paint industry is bound to follow their own national legislation, which is based on the European Paints Directive 2004/42/EC. It controls the VOC content in decorative paints, thus reducing their environmental impact.
Based on product type, acrylic emulsion has a share of 42%. However, vinyl acetate is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.72% due to the growing applications in end-user industries, such as building construction, automotive, etc. Increasing consumer preference for aesthetics along with resistance to inclement weather is driving the vinyl segment in the manufacture of architectural paints coatings. This is because it increases aesthetic appeal and provides high resistance. Also, the growing construction industry in the United Kingdom, after a period of slumps, is also expected to drive the market for vinyl acetate.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- Asahi Kasei Corp
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corp
- Clariant AG
- Cytec Industries Inc
- DIC Corp
- Dairen Chemical
- DowDupont
- Eni SpA
- JSR Corp
- Lubrizol Corp
- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC
- Nuplex Industries Ltd
- Reichhold Inc
- Royal DSM NV
- Synthomer plc
- Wacker Chemie AG
- ZEON Corp
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
6. Regional Market Analysis
7. Future of the Market
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles
10. Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jt2rfx/europe_polymer?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006505/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Plastics