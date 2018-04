WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged higher Wednesday despite a significant build in U.S. oil inventories.



Crude inventories rose by 2.2 million barrels in the week to April 20, defying expectations for a 2 million barrel drawdown. Gasoline stocks rose by 840,000 barrels.



June WTI oil gained 35 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $68.05/bbl.



