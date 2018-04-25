Clearhaus' recently released 2017 annual report shows that the young startup achieved €2.49M in EBITDA and expects it to hit €3-5M this year. "With over 80% revenue coming from foreign markets, 2018 will be the year of further penetration in neighbouring countries and strategic entry into high-potential European growth markets", says Clearhaus CEO Claus Methmann Christensen.

Clearhaus has come a long way since its launch in 2015; reporting one of the fastest growth stories in today's highly competitive FinTech industry. "We discovered a gap in the market for simple, secure payment solutions at competitive prices. So we created a product that not only filled the gap, but exceeded customer expectations with superior features and great service."

In a market dominated by large traditional banks and monopolistic players, Clearhaus managed to disrupt and challenge the norm; securing 20-25% of the Danish market in just three years.

Having successfully leveraged its home-market advantage in Denmark, Clearhaus has now set its sights on other European markets. "We have a growing footprint across Europe and will make strategic investments to ensure a stronger presence in foreign markets, especially in the Nordics" adds Claus Methmann Christensen.

Christensen also attributes Clearhaus' success to constant innovation. "Whether it's improving our automated fraud detection systems or adding features like API-based chargeback management and account reconciliation, we will always push the envelope to make our product smarter, faster, more intuitive." Clearhaus recently announced the support of payments made with Apple's mobile payment and digital wallet service, Apple Pay for its 5,000 merchants in the Nordics.

With the new Payment Service Directive (PSD2) soon coming into force, Claus Methmann Christensen says the company is doing what it can to help their merchants prepare. "We give our merchants access to technologies like conditional and rule-based 3-D Secure and Apple Pay, that once implemented will help them become compliant with the PSD2 requirements like Strong Customer Authentication (SCA)."

Clearhaus an EU payment institution and acquirer that serves 7,500 merchants in 33 countries with simple, secure solutions at competitive prices. Using Clearhaus, merchants can start accepting online payments from Visa and Mastercard in 1-3 days with best-in-class support and access to all transaction data even on APIs.

