Ossur Hf: Updated financial calendar for the financial year 2018

Announcement no. 32/2018

25 April 2018

Updated financial calendar for the financial year 2018

Compared with the previously announced financial calendar, company announcement no. 87/2017, 13 December 2017, Össur has adjusted the dates for the Q2 2018, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018 interim reports. Össur's updated financial calendar for the 2018 reporting is as follows:

Interim Report Q2 2018 26 July 2018 Interim Report Q3 2018 25 October 2018 Interim Report Q4 2018 and Consolidated Financial Statements for FY 2018 5 February 2019 Annual General Meeting 7 March 2019

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dohreidarsson@ossur.com, Tel: +354 515 1380

