(WebFG News) - Agricultural commodities were sporting the biggest gains on Wednesday evening, paced by gains in wheat amid talk of a bad start to Russia's spring harvest. According to Bloomberg, the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies pared its estimate for Russia's wheat harvest by 9% from 2017's record level, to between 72m and 78m bushels, as residual snow and a cold winter shortened and delayed the planting period for the Spring crop. On the back of the news, July 2018 wheat on the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...