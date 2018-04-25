Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - One World lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Jeannine Webb ("Webb") as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective March 28, 2018. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of John N. Hamilton as Interim Chief Financial Office and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective as of April 25, 2018.

The parties have agreed to settle a portion of the debt owing to Webb trough a debt settlement at a deemed price of $0.15 by the issuance of 160,000 common shares of the Company. The shares will be subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold from trading from the closing date.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium is an exploration and development Company. The Company has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the 75,400 hectare Salar del Diablo Property in Baja California, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

For further information, please contact info@oneworldlithium.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.oneworldlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.