

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.08 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $8.55 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $240.56 million from $221.10 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.08 Mln. vs. $8.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $240.56 Mln vs. $221.10 Mln last year.



