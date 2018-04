ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) reported first-quarter net profit of 249.0 million euros or 1.34 euro per share, down from 280.1 million euros last year.



Adjusted profit for the quarter was 270.7 million euros or 1.45 euro per share, up from 232.2 million euros or 1.24 euro per share.



First-quarter revenues rose to 779.1 million euros from 702.5 million euros.



