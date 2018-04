PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) Wednesday reported adjusted revenue for the first-quarter of 4.222 billion euros, up 12% on a reported basis.



Adjusted revenue increased 10.2% organically, thanks to positive momentum in Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment and Defense.



Safran confirms its expectation for 2018 on a full-year basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX