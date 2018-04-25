

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.99 billion, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 49.1% to $11.97 billion from $8.03 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.99 Bln. vs. $3.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.69 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q1): $11.97 Bln vs. $8.03 Bln last year.



