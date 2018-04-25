

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $109.64 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $93.14 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.30 million or $2.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $533.30 million from $518.25 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $143.30 Mln. vs. $127.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.31 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q2): $533.30 Mln vs. $518.25 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX