

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move that has already drawn considerable criticism, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has proposed raising the amount of rent paid by Americans on housing assistance.



The proposal unveiled by Carson on Wednesday would increase the percentage of income that Americans on housing assistance are expected to pay to 35 percent from 30 percent.



A statement from HUD argued current policies fail to adequately support individuals and families receiving rental assistance in increasing their earnings.



'The system we currently use to calculate a family's rental assistance is broken and holds back the very people we're supposed to be helping,' Carson said.



Carson claimed the proposal would encourage renters to increase their earnings by verifying incomes once every three years rather than annually.



The proposal would also allow public housing agencies to establish minimum work requirements for recipients, excluding people over the age of 65 and the disabled.



However, the proposed legislation has drawn swift condemnation, with critics noting that it comes on the heels of the Republican tax cuts they claim disproportionally benefit the wealthy.



Critics have also pointed out that the proposal comes amid reports of excessive spending by Carson and his wife on office furniture and dinnerware.



