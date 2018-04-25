The "Europe Exoskeleton Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe exoskeleton is expected to reach USD 2,248.75 Million by 2025, from USD 156.38 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 39.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The Europe exoskeleton market is segmented based on component into two notable segments; hardware and software. Hardware is sub segmented into actuator, sensor, control system/controller, power source and others. Actuator is further sub segmented into electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic, piezoelectric and others. Sensors are further sub segmented into force sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, tilt sensor, position sensor, microphone and others. In 2017, hardware market is likely to dominate market with 76.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1,694.64 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 39.5% in the forecast period.
The Europe exoskeleton market is segmented based on mobility into two notable segments; mobile and stationary. In 2017, mobile market will dominate with 75.6% shares and will consume around USD 1,720.59 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 39.9% in the assessment period.
Companies Mentioned
- Raytheon Company
- Esco Bionics
- EXHAUSS
- SUIT X
- Hocoma
- Rex Bionics Ltd
- ReWalk Robotics
- RB3D, Raytheon Company
- PARKER HANNIFIN CORP
- Ottobock
- Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd
- DIH Technologies Corporation
- B-Temia
- Focal Meditech BV
- Cyberdyne, Inc.
- Bionik Laboratories corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- GOGOA
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Europe Exoskeleton Market, By Component
7. Europe Exoskeleton Market, By Mobility
8. Europe Exoskeleton Market, By Type
9. Europe Exoskeleton Market, By Body Parts
10. Europe Exoskeleton Market, By End User
11. Europe Exoskeleton Market By Geography
12. Europe Exoskeleton Market, Company Landscape
13. Company Profiles
