

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.66 billion, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $3.47 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $38.04 billion from $39.37 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.85 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $38.04 Bln vs. $39.37 Bln last year.



