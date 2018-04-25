

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $407 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $1035 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $548 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.58 billion from $2.30 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $548 Mln. vs. $538 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.64 - $2.68 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $10.9 - $11.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX