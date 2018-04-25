

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $165.66 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $153.43 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $672.86 million from $609.45 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $165.66 Mln. vs. $153.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $672.86 Mln vs. $609.45 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $660 - $690 Mln



