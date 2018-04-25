SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Edward Lawton will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-9124

International number: 201-689-8584

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.sharpspring.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 22, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 28054

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Edward Lawton

Chief Financial Officer

617-500-0122

IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

949-574-3860

SHSP@liolios.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.