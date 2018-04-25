

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.4 billion, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% to $5.2 billion from $6.0 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.2 Bln. vs. $2.0 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $5.2 Bln vs. $6.0 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8B - $5.6B



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX