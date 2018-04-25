

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $22.07 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $6.41 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $502.39 million from $458.13 million last year.



Kraton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $502.39 Mln vs. $458.13 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX