sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,88 Euro		-1,09
-2,60 %
WKN: A0YF58 ISIN: US50077C1062 Ticker-Symbol: K21 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KRATON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KRATON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KRATON CORPORATION
KRATON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KRATON CORPORATION40,88-2,60 %