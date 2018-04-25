Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - Alexandra Capital Corp. (CNX: AXC) (the "Company") today announced that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and issued an aggregate of 4,475,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,790,000.00.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.60 for one year from closing.

Finder's fees of cash in an amount equal to 6.0% of proceeds and finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") equal to 6.0% of the number of Units issued were paid to five finders. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share (a "Finder's Warrant Share") for a period of one year from closing of the Offering at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant Share.

All securities issued with respect to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring August 25, 2018.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used primarily for working capital.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Vivian Katsuris

President and Secretary

info@alexandracapitalcorp.com



(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)