

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $304.91 million, or $3.61 per share. This compares with $264.93 million, or $2.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.28 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $304.91 Mln. vs. $264.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.61 vs. $2.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.58 -Revenue (Q1): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.05 Full year EPS guidance: $15.30 - $15.40 Full year revenue guidance: $9.4 - $9.6 Bln



