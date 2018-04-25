

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) released earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $141.64 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $235.88 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AvalonBay Communities reported adjusted earnings of $301.80 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $301.80 Mln. vs. $287.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.18 vs. $2.09 last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX