The "Europe Cold Plasma Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe cold plasma market is expected to reach USD 1,382.4 million by 2025 from USD 417.8 million in 2017, at the CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of regime type Europe cold plasma market is segmented into low pressure and atmospheric pressure. In 2018, atmospheric pressure is estimated to rule with 62.1% shares and will cross USD 869.2 million by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR of 16.4%.

On the basis of technology, Europe cold plasma market is segmented into remote treatment, direct treatment and electrode contact. In 2018, direct treatment segment is estimated to rule with 63.2% shares and will cross USD 885.4 million by 2025, rising at the CAGR of 16.5%. However, remote treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 214.0 million in 2025 from USD 62.1 million in 2017.

Companies Mentioned

Nordson Corporation

Plasmatreat GmbH

Tantec A/S

Adtec Plasma Technology Co., Ltd.

Bovie Medical

CPI Plasma

Devicefarm

Enercon Industries Corporation

Europlasma

Henniker Plasma

IonMed

Neoplas tools GmbH

Terraplasma Medical GmbH

TheraDep Technologies, Inc.

Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc.

Vetaphone A/S

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Cold Plasma Market, By Regime Type

7. Europe Cold Plasma Market, By Technology

8. Europe Cold Plasma Market, By Industry

9. Europe Cold Plasma Market, By Geography

10. Europe Cold Plasma Market, Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxxhfw/europe_cold?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006755/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Advanced Materials