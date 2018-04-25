

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $25.7 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $36.0 million, or $2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $27.3 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $388.0 million from $355.3 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $27.3 Mln. vs. $26.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q1): $388.0 Mln vs. $355.3 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX