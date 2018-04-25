The "Europe Aesthetic Services Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe aesthetic services market by procedure numbers is expected to reach 9,132,136 by 2025 from 5,395,136 in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are diversion of population towards minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures recognition of cosmetic procedures among customers.

The Europe microsurgery market is segmented based on type into three notable segments: facial aesthetic services, skin tightening and body contouring devices, and aesthetic implantation. In 2018 the botox injection market is likely to dominate market by procedure numbers with 29.0% shares and is estimated to reach 2,786,115 by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period.

The global aesthetic services market is segmented based on application into six notable segments: anti-aging and wrinkles, facial skin rejuvenation, vascular lesions, body shaping and cellulite, breast enhancement, sears, pigment lesions, reconstructive, tattoo removal and psoriasis and vitiligo.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Europe Aesthetic Services Market, By Type

6. Europe Aesthetic Market By Geography

7. Company Profile

