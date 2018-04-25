

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $82.0 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $174.7 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $88.9 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $794.5 million from $777.7 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $88.9 Mln. vs. $73.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $794.5 Mln vs. $777.7 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX