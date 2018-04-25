

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.74 billion, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $1.59 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $42.0 billion from $39.1 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.72 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.43 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q1): $42.0 Bln vs. $39.1 Bln last year.



