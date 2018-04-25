The "UCITS Funds Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This highly practical 1 day course covers the whole UCITS framework with a particular focus on the latest developments in UCITS funds. As a result of the Madoff fraud and the Lehman Brothers default, the European Commission have issued the UCITS V Directive, which has a major impact on managers and depositaries in terms of remuneration and reporting requirements. All these changes will be covered in detail.
This one day workshop is intended to provide staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds. The course assumes limited previous knowledge of funds. All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on high risk areas in operations. The programme includes many case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and failures of fund governance.
By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:
- The key characteristics of UCITS, their structure and objectives
- The main regulatory aspects and the differences in setting up funds in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg
- How to structure UCITS
- The main changes under UCITS V
- The necessary documentation required
- The main parties involved and their role
- How to organise fund governance
- Key risk and performance indicators
- Organising compliance monitoring and fund oversight
- The latest market developments
- The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds
Key Topics Covered:
Session One: Introduction to UCITS
Session Two: Structuring UCITS
Session Three: The Main Parties
Session Four: The Key Regulations
Session Five: Fund Governance
Session Six: Latest Development UCITS V
Session Seven: UCITS V the depositary
Session Eight: Fund Documentation
Session Nine: Investment Borrowing Powers
Session Ten: Setting up UCITS Funds
Session Eleven: Fund Oversight
Questions and Answers
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmx5gw/ucits_funds?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006761/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Securitization