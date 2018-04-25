The "UCITS Funds Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly practical 1 day course covers the whole UCITS framework with a particular focus on the latest developments in UCITS funds. As a result of the Madoff fraud and the Lehman Brothers default, the European Commission have issued the UCITS V Directive, which has a major impact on managers and depositaries in terms of remuneration and reporting requirements. All these changes will be covered in detail.

This one day workshop is intended to provide staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds. The course assumes limited previous knowledge of funds. All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on high risk areas in operations. The programme includes many case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and failures of fund governance.

By the end of this course you will have a solid understanding of:

The key characteristics of UCITS, their structure and objectives

The main regulatory aspects and the differences in setting up funds in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg

How to structure UCITS

The main changes under UCITS V

The necessary documentation required

The main parties involved and their role

How to organise fund governance

Key risk and performance indicators

Organising compliance monitoring and fund oversight

The latest market developments

The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds

Key Topics Covered:

Session One: Introduction to UCITS

Session Two: Structuring UCITS

Session Three: The Main Parties

Session Four: The Key Regulations

Session Five: Fund Governance

Session Six: Latest Development UCITS V

Session Seven: UCITS V the depositary

Session Eight: Fund Documentation

Session Nine: Investment Borrowing Powers

Session Ten: Setting up UCITS Funds

Session Eleven: Fund Oversight

Questions and Answers

