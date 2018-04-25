

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $717 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $592 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $821 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $5.46 billion from $5.31 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $821 Mln. vs. $676 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.46 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.



