

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $80.80 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $25.04 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $133.64 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $253.31 million from $243.84 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $133.64 Mln. vs. $127.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $253.31 Mln vs. $243.84 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.76 to $1.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX