The "EMIR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU has taken on board the G20 commitments and recommendations on reforming the derivatives market. EMIR is the central pillar of this wide ranging program of regulatory reform. It builds a new regulatory framework where market participants have to play and define a new set of rules to comply with. EMIR is significantly shaping the derivatives' world and affects risk management, counterparty risk including central counterparties clearing, collateralisation and reporting.

EMIR introduces a number of complex issues and creates challenges and risks on one side and opportunities on the other side for all market participants, mainly banks, asset managers and other financial services firms, i.e. custody and financial advisors.

During this one day course you will have a chance to learn about the key elements of the new regulation as well as opportunities and challenges that come with it. You will also be able to identify the relevant issues for your organisation and how EMIR can impact your business.

By the end of this course you will:

Understand the background to EMIR and the regulation's key elements

Be able to place EMIR in the context of other major regulations including Basel III, Dodd-Frank and MIFID

Explore the implications for clearing, reporting and risk mitigation of OTC derivatives

Become aware of challenges and opportunities

Identify the right risk management procedures

Assess the impact of EMIR for your organisation business

Key Topics Covered:

EMIR The European Market Infrastructure Regulation

A 1 Day Programme

Registration 9.15

Course starts 9.30

Introduction Why EMIR?

Subject Matter, Scope and Definitions

Clearing, Reporting and Risk Mitigation of OTC Derivatives

Authorisation of Central Counterparties (CCPs)

Requirements for CCPs

Trade Repositories Prudential and Business Requirements

Other Provisions

Key challenges, opportunities and risks

Wrap-up Final Remarks Q&A

End of Programme 4.30 p.m.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jvrtz3/emir_1_day?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006769/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Capital Markets