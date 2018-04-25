

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Range Resources Corp. (RRC) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $49.24 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $170.11 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $112.67 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $742.60 million from $776.66 million last year.



Range Resources Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $112.67 Mln. vs. $60.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $742.60 Mln vs. $776.66 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX