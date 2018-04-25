

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legg Mason Inc. (LM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $76.3 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $75.9 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $785.1 million from $723.1 million last year.



Legg Mason Inc. earnings at a glance:



