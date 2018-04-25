Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Document Management Software Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of document management software and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006107/en/

Document Management Software (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Key factors, such as the increasing stringency of regulations and the high convenience will fuel the adoption of document management software," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, North America and Europe are the major markets which will fuel the adoption of document management software, owing to the presence of multiple global businesses," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Document Management Software Market:

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

Growing adoption of mobile-based solutions

Increasing use of erasure coding for data protection in document management systems

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

In the recent years, cloud-based solutions are gaining traction and are slowly considered as the preferred mode of deployment. This helps the buyers lower their cost of ownership and offer better flexibility.

Growing adoption of mobile-based solutions

In the document management software market, the suppliers are increasingly directing their efforts toward the development of mobile-based applications. This helps the buyers facilitate teamwork, leading to the collaborative decision-making process.

Increasing use of erasure coding for data protection in document management systems

Globally, the suppliers are shifting toward erasure coding to generate better efficiency, leading to significantly low data storage and handling costs. This further leads to higher efficiency in data storage and provides buyers with the scalability to store large volumes of data.

View our report snapshot to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now.

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Related Reports:

Global Automation and Instrumentation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Card Personalization Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Claims Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automatic Content Recognition Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006107/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com