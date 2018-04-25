

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $139.84 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $88.74 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $405.60 million from $359.98 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $139.84 Mln. vs. $88.74 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $405.60 Mln vs. $359.98 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX