INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Aceto Corporation and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aceto Corporation ('Aceto' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ: ACET) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 1, 2018 and April 18, 2018, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 25, 2018.

You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney.

According to the Complaint, Aceto made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose several key facts, including 1) based on pricing pressures and competition, Aceto was unlikely to perform as well as the guidance provided to the investing public; 2) Based on these factors, the company's guidance was overstated; 3) as a result of this overstatement, Aceto's financial statements, claims about the company's business operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading throughout the class period. According to the lawsuit, when accurate information about Aceto became apparent in the market, investors suffered damages.

