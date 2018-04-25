Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2018) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CDC) (OTC: CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today Cadillac has agreed to settle debt obligations for management services in the amount of CDN$206,800 through the issuance of a total of 4,136,000 shares at $0.05 per share to arms' length parties Biliken Management Services Inc. (2, 780,000 shares) and Minroc Management Ltd. (1,356,000 shares) for services rendered to the Company.

The issuance of the shares is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The issuance will not create a new control person.

For more information regarding Cadillac or the shares issuances, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Norman Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416 203-7722

www.cadillacventures.com